Short Interest in Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Expands By 100.0%

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Stock Performance

Shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton stock remained flat at $154.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.88 and its 200 day moving average is $154.88. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $214.39.

About Mayr-Melnhof Karton

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Germany, Austria, and internationally. It operates through two segments, MM Board & Paper and MM Packaging. The MM Board & Paper segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from recycling fibers; and virgin fiber based cartonboard, as well as offers kraft papers and uncoated fine papers.

