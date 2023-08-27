Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Decreases By 50.8%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the July 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Performance

NCPCF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) in North America. The company's flagship property is the Nickel-Copper-PGM Shäw project located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Wellgreen Platinum Ltd.

