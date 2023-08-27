Short Interest in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Decreases By 31.1%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the July 31st total of 117,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Precision Drilling Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PDS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.46. 38,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $877.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $316.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PDS. Benchmark raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

