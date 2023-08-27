Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Decreases By 34.7%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the July 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Santos Stock Performance

Santos stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 78,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,709. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. Santos has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

Santos Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Santos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Santos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company also holds an asset in Alaska; and engages in the development of carbon capture and storage technologies.

Featured Stories

