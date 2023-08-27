Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Drops By 96.0%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the July 31st total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SCWorx Stock Down 11.5 %
SCWorx stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.
SCWorx Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SCWorx
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.