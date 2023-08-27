Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Drops By 96.0%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the July 31st total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCWorx Stock Down 11.5 %

SCWorx stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

