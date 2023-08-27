Short Interest in Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Drops By 33.3%

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Silex Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SILXY remained flat at C$10.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288. Silex Systems has a 1-year low of C$8.16 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.63.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

