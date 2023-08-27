Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Expands By 43.9%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the July 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 132,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,097. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Viper Minerals
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.