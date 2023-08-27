Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Expands By 43.9%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the July 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 132,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,097. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.