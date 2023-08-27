Short Interest in South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Increases By 1,500.0%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SABK opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $78.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.46. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

