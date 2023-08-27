Short Interest in Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV) Declines By 38.0%

Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Strive 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
STXV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. 4,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,683. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. Strive 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $26.41.
Strive 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Strive 1000 Value ETF
The Strive 1000 Value ETF (STXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Value index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit value characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.
