Short Interest in Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV) Declines By 38.0%

Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Strive 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

STXV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. 4,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,683. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. Strive 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

Strive 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Strive 1000 Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strive 1000 Value ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Strive 1000 Value ETF ( NASDAQ:STXV Free Report ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 17.98% of Strive 1000 Value ETF worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Strive 1000 Value ETF (STXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Value index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit value characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.

