Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Drops By 52.9%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the July 31st total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Biopharm by 45.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 37,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth $76,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

TC Biopharm Price Performance

Shares of TC Biopharm stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 111,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. TC Biopharm has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.