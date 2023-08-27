Short Interest in Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Decreases By 54.3%

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Tectonic Financial Stock Performance

Tectonic Financial stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Tectonic Financial has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Tectonic Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

