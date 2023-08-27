Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Expands By 69.0%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
The GDL Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of GDL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.84. 17,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,052. The GDL Fund has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The GDL Fund
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.