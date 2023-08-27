Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Expands By 69.0%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The GDL Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GDL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.84. 17,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,052. The GDL Fund has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.

The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDL. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The GDL Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The GDL Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 41.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The GDL Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

