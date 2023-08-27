Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Declines By 55.1%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
ThermoGenesis Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of THMO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $16.65.
ThermoGenesis Company Profile
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
