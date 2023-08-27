Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Declines By 55.1%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2023

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMOGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THMO

Institutional Trading of ThermoGenesis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth $40,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of THMO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.