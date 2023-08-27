Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Decreases By 44.7%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the July 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 949,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twin Vee Powercats alerts:

Twin Vee Powercats Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VEEE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 4,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,884. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.