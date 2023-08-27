Short Interest in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Grows By 70.6%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the July 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

United Homes Group Trading Down 28.5 %

NASDAQ:UHGWW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 167,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,406. United Homes Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

