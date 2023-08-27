Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Rises By 71.6%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,100 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the July 31st total of 245,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 127,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 835.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 366,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 327,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 16.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $5.71.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Increases Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Fund II’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

