Short Interest in White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Increases By 58.6%

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the July 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
White Gold Stock Performance
Shares of WHGOF remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23. White Gold has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.36.
About White Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than White Gold
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.