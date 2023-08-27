Short Interest in White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Increases By 58.6%

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the July 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

White Gold Stock Performance

Shares of WHGOF remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23. White Gold has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

