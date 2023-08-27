Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Grows By 183.3%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 3.11. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James W. Bernau bought 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $38,539.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,881.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

