Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Declines By 43.9%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCBR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 281.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,098 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WCBR opened at $19.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85.

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

