Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

SMMNY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $31.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMMNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC lowered Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

