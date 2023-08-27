Silergy (OTCMKTS:SLEGF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Silergy (OTCMKTS:SLEGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Silergy Corp. engages in the research, design, development, and sales of analog and mixed-digital integrated circuit (ICs) products in China and internationally. The company offers DC-DC and AC-DC regulators, AC and DC LED drives, power and battery management IC's, power modules, protection switch IC's, USB power switches, low dropout regulators, sensors, ESD protection products, amplifiers, motor drivers, and embedded processors.
