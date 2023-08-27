Silergy (OTCMKTS:SLEGF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Silergy (OTCMKTS:SLEGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Silergy Price Performance

Silergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silergy Corp. engages in the research, design, development, and sales of analog and mixed-digital integrated circuit (ICs) products in China and internationally. The company offers DC-DC and AC-DC regulators, AC and DC LED drives, power and battery management IC's, power modules, protection switch IC's, USB power switches, low dropout regulators, sensors, ESD protection products, amplifiers, motor drivers, and embedded processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.