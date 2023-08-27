SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Shares Acquired by Kim LLC

Kim LLC grew its holdings in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned 1.53% of SK Growth Opportunities worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $10,180,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth $10,205,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $5,254,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth $4,975,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth $4,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

SKGR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.