Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & Toast (NYSE:TOST) Head to Head Survey

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Toast (NYSE:TOST) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Skillz and Toast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 1 0 2 0 2.33 Toast 0 11 10 0 2.48

Skillz currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.21%. Toast has a consensus price target of $24.78, suggesting a potential upside of 16.71%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Toast.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -145.87% -53.35% -26.37% Toast -11.33% -34.23% -21.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skillz and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Skillz and Toast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $269.71 million 0.66 -$438.88 million ($13.45) -0.63 Toast $2.73 billion 4.16 -$275.00 million ($0.73) -29.08

Toast has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Toast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Toast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Skillz has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toast has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toast beats Skillz on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz



Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Toast



Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels. It also provides Toast Flex, an hardware for on-counter order and pay; Toast Go, an integrated handheld POS device; Toast Tap, a card reader for accepting EMV-contactless payments; Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut, an online ordering and consumer Toast TakeOut application; First-Party Delivery, a toast delivery service; POS integration for restaurants using third-party delivery services to order intake and eliminate the need for extra third-party tablets; and loyalty, email marketing, and Toast Gift Cards services. In addition, the company offers Payroll & Team Management solution for employee performance and satisfaction; Employee management tools, such as Sling for Toast that provide streamlined scheduling and team communication; Toast Pay Card & PayOut, which offers eligible workers instant access to a portion of their tips and wages; and Tips Manager solution that automates the tip-pooling process. Further, it provides xtraCHEF a suite of back-office tools, such as accounts payable automation, inventory management, ingredient price tracker, and recipe costing for restaurants; Payment Processing, capital funding, and purchase financing solutions; insights and reporting on real-time sales, menu, and labor data; Toast Partner Connect, a portal that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to partners; and a suite of bi-directional application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

