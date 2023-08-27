Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Update

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the July 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Skye Bioscience Price Performance
OTCMKTS SKYE remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 2,543,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,970. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.59. Skye Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
Skye Bioscience Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Skye Bioscience
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.