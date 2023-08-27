Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Update

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the July 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SKYE remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 2,543,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,970. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.59. Skye Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

