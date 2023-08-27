SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the July 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.
