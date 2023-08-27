SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the July 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get SMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMC

SMC Stock Performance

About SMC

SMC stock remained flat at $23.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 187,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,638. SMC has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Free Report)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.