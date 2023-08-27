SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Short Interest Update

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SomaLogic stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,074 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

SomaLogic Price Performance

Shares of SLGCW stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.22. 641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276. SomaLogic has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.