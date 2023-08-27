Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SKHHY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.358 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

