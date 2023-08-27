Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHHY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.