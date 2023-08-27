Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHOB remained flat at $24.43 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

