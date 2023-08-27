Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Southport Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southport Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Southport Acquisition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southport Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southport Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southport Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $827,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southport Acquisition Price Performance

PORT opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Southport Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Southport Acquisition Company Profile

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.

