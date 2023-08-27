Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives $22.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

SOVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $835,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,209,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,013,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,700. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sovos Brands by 165.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

SOVO stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

