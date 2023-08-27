SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Management Inc.

Cornerstone Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,074,000 after acquiring an additional 281,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,132,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,628. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

