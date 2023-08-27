SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.3% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.62. 6,132,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,996,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.



SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

