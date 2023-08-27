Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Update

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the July 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spear Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPRX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.46. 8,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,045. Spear Alpha ETF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $20.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27.

About Spear Alpha ETF

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

