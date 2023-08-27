Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Update

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the July 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spear Alpha ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPRX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.46. 8,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,045. Spear Alpha ETF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $20.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27.
About Spear Alpha ETF
