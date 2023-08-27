Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Update

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPXSY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,145 ($116.68) to GBX 8,805 ($112.34) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £121.50 ($155.01) to £117 ($149.27) in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSY remained flat at $62.08 during midday trading on Friday. 47 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

