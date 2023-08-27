Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Splunk by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

