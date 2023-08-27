Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.83.

Get Splunk alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Splunk

Splunk Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SPLK opened at $115.94 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 55,285 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.