Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software company's stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.43. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $116.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Splunk by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Splunk by 141.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

