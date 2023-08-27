Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $112.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.88.
SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.48 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day moving average is $102.35.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.