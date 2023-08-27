Steem Hits One Day Volume of $1.13 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $71.15 million and $1.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 442,318,779 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

