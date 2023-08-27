Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $71.27 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Steem has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $71.27 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,102.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00250299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.03 or 0.00766328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00556729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00061169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00119230 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 442,338,568 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

