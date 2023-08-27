STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Short Interest Down 89.1% in August

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the July 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUG traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.62. 32,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,587. The firm has a market cap of $155.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.0384 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

