StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $317.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 73.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 51.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

