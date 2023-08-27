StockNews.com Downgrades Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to Hold

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

NYSE:BSX opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,389 shares of company stock worth $3,396,426. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

