StockNews.com Downgrades Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to Hold

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

IR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.0 %

IR stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $839,549,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.