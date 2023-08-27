StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark raised Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 136.87%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Denison Mines by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,366,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

