StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $45.03 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,111,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 172,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

