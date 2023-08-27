StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3789 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

