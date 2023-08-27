StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

