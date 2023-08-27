StockNews.com Lowers American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

American Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $405.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. American Software has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. American Software’s payout ratio is 137.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 429,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 395,826 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software by 941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 287,750 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in American Software by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 853,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 208,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in American Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,018,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

